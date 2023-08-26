PM Modi gets emotional on Chandrayaan 3 success in his address at ISRO

New Delhi: Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional on Saturday in his address at ISRO in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

PM Modi announced that the place where lander Vikram touched the lunar surface will be called Shiv Shakti.

He also announced that India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander.

The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists.

Before heading for ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport.