PM Modi gets emotional while recalling this BJP functionary in Salem

Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional and paused his speech shortly here while recalling a slain BJP functionary in this district 10 years ago.

Addressing a well-attended public rally organised by the BJP, Modi recalled three personalities related to the district, including the late BJP leader KN Lakshmanan.

However, he turned emotional while talking about 'Auditor' Ramesh, who was hacked to death.

The PM paused his speech for sometime and when he resumed, he recalled Ramesh's work for the party.

"I can't forget Auditor Ramesh. Unfortunately today Ramesh is not among us. Ramesh worked hard for the party, day and night and he was a good orator. But he was killed. Today I pay my tributes to him," Modi said.

V Ramesh, an auditor by profession, was a Salem-based state general secretary of the party. He was hacked to death in his house in July 2013.

Modi also paid rich tributes to the late Lakshmanan, recalling his contributions for the party's growth in Tamil Nadu.