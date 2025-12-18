PM Modi getting highest civilian honour of Oman 'grand endorsement of his statesmanship': Shah

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday that Oman's highest civilian honour bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader".

He also hailed the India-Oman CEPA, calling it a win of Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy for the prosperity of farmers, artisans, women and MSMEs.

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "The back-to-back honours to our Prime Minister Modi ji attest to the power of 140 crore Indians and the emergence of India as a transformed nation under his leadership.

"Oman's highest civilian honour, 'The First Class of the Order of Oman', being conferred on PM Shri @narendramodi ji is a grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader." Prime Minister Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour, which also included Jordan and Ethiopia.

This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of more than 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

His visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, with both sides focusing on deepening strategic partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence and culture.

In another message on India-Oman comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), Shah said the agreement is a milestone, delivering zero-duty access on 98.08 per cent of Oman's tariff lines, covering 99.38 per cent of Indian exports.

"Modi ji's diplomacy wins prosperity for farmers, artisans, women & MSMEs...Opening new opportunities for our hardworking people and industries, the agreement evidences the shift in our trade diplomacy under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, in which the interests of the masses occupy the driving seat in global negotiations," he said on 'X'.