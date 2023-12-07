PM Modi greeted with slogans by treasury benches in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with the thumping of desks and slogans by treasury benches as he entered the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour on Thursday.

He attends the Question Hour proceedings every Thursday, the day when queries related to the departments he handles are listed.

This is the first time he entered the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament that started on December 4.

Soon after the prime minister entered the upper house, members of the BJP greeted him by clapping and thumping their desks.

Some members also started raising slogans like "BJP guarantee, Modi guarantee" and "Teesri baar, Modi Sarkar" as he assumed his seat next to the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

BJP president J P Nadda was also present in the house. PTI SKC NSD NSD