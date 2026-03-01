PM Modi greets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on birthday

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday and said he has been tirelessly working for the state's progress over the last several years.

Kumar, who heads NDA partner JD(U), turned 75 on Sunday. He returned as the chief minister of Bihar for the 10th time in November 2025.

"Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar's progress over the last several years. His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives. Praying for his long and healthy life," he said in a post on X.

With 12 Lok Sabha MPs, the JD(U) is providing crucial support to the Modi government. PTI ACB DIV DIV