PM Modi greets Chirag Paswan on his birthday

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on his birthday and appreciated his role in developing the food processing sector.

"Best wishes to Cabinet Minister Shri Chirag Paswan Ji on his birthday. His work in developing the food processing sector is commendable," Modi said in a post on X.

"He is working tirelessly to fulfil the ideals of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," the prime minister said.

Paswan's LJP (RV) is a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA, which is contesting the assembly elections in Bihar, seeking a fresh mandate from the voters.

The BJP-led alliance in the poll-bound state has Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Paswan's LJP(RV), Upendra Kushwaha's RLM and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM as members. PTI SKU AMJ AMJ