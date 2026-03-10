PM Modi greets CISF personnel on Raising Day

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted all personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on their Raising Day and said the force plays a vital role in safeguarding critical infrastructure across the nation.

Modi said the CISF personnel's unwavering commitment to duty contributes greatly to India's security and progress.

"Warm greetings to all personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force on their Raising Day. Known for their determination, discipline and dedication, CISF plays a vital role in safeguarding critical infrastructure across the nation," Modi wrote on X.

Formed under an Act of Parliament in 1968, the CISF is a multi-faceted Central Armed Police Force. From its modest beginning with just 3,129 personnel, it has grown into a formidable strength of 2.20 lakh personnel, deployed across almost all states.

The CISF presently provides security cover to 361 critical national installations, including 70 airports.

The CISF presently provides security cover to 361 critical national installations, including 70 airports.

Additionally, it maintains 12 reserve battalions to respond to any security exigency and operates eight state-of-the-art training institutions across the country that continuously shape and strengthen the force.