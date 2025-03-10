PM Modi greets CISF personnel on raising day

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted CISF personnel on the force's raising day on Monday and said they play a key role in the security system by protecting essential infrastructure and ensuring the safety of countless people every day.

One of the central armed police forces in India, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.

"Raising Day wishes to all personnel of CISF! This force is admired for its professionalism, dedication, and courage," Modi said in a post on X.

"They play a key role in our security system by protecting essential infrastructure and ensuring the safety of countless people every day. Their unwavering commitment to duty is truly commendable," the prime minister said. PTI ASK RHL