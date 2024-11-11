PM Modi greets citizens on Igas festival

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted citizens on the occasion of Igas festival and wished everyone happiness and prosperity.

Advertisment

The prime minister participated in Igas celebrations at the residence of Garhwal Lok Sabha MP and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni here. Yoga guru Ramdev and head priest of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri also took part in the celebrations.

"Many congratulations to all citizens, including my family members in Uttarakhand, on the occasion of Igas festival. Today in Delhi, I had the privilege of participating in this festival at the residence of Anil Baluni ji, Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand. I wish that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's life," Modi said in a post on X.

He also shared pictures from the event.

Advertisment

The festival of Igas, also known as Budhi Diwali, is celebrated in Uttarakhand 11 days after Diwali. On this day, people light bonfires and dance around them and decorate their houses with diyas. PTI PK DIV DIV