PM Modi greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.
"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.
Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @kharge— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023
The Congress leader thanked him for his wishes.
The Dalit leader from Karnataka has risen from a humble background to play an important role in several positions in his party and governments at his home state and the Centre.
He is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.