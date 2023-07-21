Advertisment
#National

PM Modi greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

NewsDrum Desk
21 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Mallikarjun Kharge (Left); Narendra Modi (Right)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The Congress leader thanked him for his wishes.

The Dalit leader from Karnataka has risen from a humble background to play an important role in several positions in his party and governments at his home state and the Centre.

He is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.

