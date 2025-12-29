PM Modi greets crew of engineless ship INSV Kaundinya as it sets sail for Oman

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent his best wishes to the crew of INSV Kaundinya, the Navy's engineless vessel built using the ancient stitched-ship technique, as it set sail for the shores of Oman from Porbandar in Gujarat to re-trace historic maritime routes.

The vessel was formally flagged off on Monday by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice -Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at Porbandar, in the presence of Oman Ambassador to India Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

"Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman... My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions, Modi said.

"I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life," the prime minister said.

Inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques, INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship and modern naval expertise, the defence ministry said.

Unlike contemporary vessels, INSV Kaudinya's wooden planks are stitched together using coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins, reflecting a shipbuilding tradition once prevalent along India's coasts and across the Indian Ocean.

The project was undertaken through a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy and Hodi Innovations as part of India's efforts to rediscover and revive indigenous knowledge systems.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship embodies India's historic role as a maritime nation.