PM Modi greets devotees on conclusion of Chhath puja

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted devotees at the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival and said it gave a divine glimpse into the country's grand tradition.

"Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja," Modi said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival along with all those who observed fast. May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated," the prime minister said.