PM Modi greets engineers on Engineer's Day

#EngineersDay greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges. Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known. pic.twitter.com/oYRpAzzyGs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2024

The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with many pioneering engineering works.