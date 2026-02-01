PM Modi greets Indian Coast Guard on its raising day

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the Indian Coast Guard on its raising day and said its unwavering commitment to maritime security, swift disaster response and protection of the country's marine ecosystem is commendable.

The Indian Coast Guard was raised on this day in 1977 with an aim to protect India's ocean and offshore wealth, including oil, fish and minerals, to assist mariners in distress and safeguard life and property at sea.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to all the ranks of the Indian Coast Guard. They have made a mark for standing as a steadfast shield along our shores. Their unwavering commitment to maritime security, swift disaster response and protection of our marine ecosystem is commendable," Modi wrote on X.

The Indian Coast Guard's objectives also include enforcing maritime laws with respect to sea, check poaching, smuggling and narcotics, to preserve marine environment and ecology and protect rare species, collect scientific data and back-up the navy during war. PTI ACB DV DV