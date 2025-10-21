National

PM Modi greets Israel's Netanyahu on his birthday

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on his birthday, wishing him good health and success.

In a post on X, Modi also thanked Netanyahu for his Diwali greetings.

"Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday," the PM said.

"Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come," Modi said. PTI SKU DIV DIV