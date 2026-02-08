PM Modi greets Japanese counterpart on 'landmark victory' in lower house elections

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on her "landmark victory" in the elections to the House of Representatives.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's ruling coalition, led by her Liberal Democratic Party, is almost certain to win a single-party majority in the parliamentary election Sunday.

"Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity.

"I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," Modi said.