PM Modi greets Jharkhand on 25th foundation day

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's 25th foundation day on Saturday.

He recalled the legacy of tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda and noted that the history of the land was filled with inspiring tales of courage, struggle and dignity.

"Greetings to the people of Jharkhand, a glorious land enriched with vibrant tribal culture, on its foundation day," Modi said in an X post.

The Prime Minister also extended his good wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of all families in the state on the occasion.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The state's foundation day on November 15 also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. PTI SKU RUK RUK