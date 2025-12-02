PM Modi greets JP Nadda on birthday

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted BJP president and Health Minister J P Nadda on his birthday, and lauded his efforts in strengthening the party and improving the health infrastructure of the country.

"Best wishes to Shri JP Nadda Ji on his birthday. He is widely respected for his humble and affable personality," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Nadda is known for his organisational skills and passion towards good governance.

"His role in making the BJP stronger is laudatory. Equally noteworthy are his efforts to improve India's health infrastructure as well as our strides in the chemicals and fertilisers sector. May God bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi said.

A trusted aide of the prime minister, Nadda is the 11th president of the BJP and assumed office in 2020. PTI SKU DV DV