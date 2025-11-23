PM Modi greets LS Speaker Om Birla on birthday

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday, and said he has worked tirelessly for making Parliament productive and people-centric.

"My best wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji on his birthday. He is known for his calm leadership and unifying presence in the House," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Birla's commitment to strengthening legislative processes, fostering constructive debate and upholding the dignity of Parliament is widely respected.

"He has worked tirelessly to make Parliament productive and people-centric. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation," Modi said.

Birla is the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and was first elected to the post in 2019. He was re-elected to the post in June 2024.