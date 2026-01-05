PM Modi greets Mamata Banerjee on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday, and prayed for her good health and long life.

Born on this day in 1955, Banerjee is a three-time chief minister of West Bengal.

"Birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Didi. I pray for her good health and long life," Modi wrote on X.

Birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Didi. I pray for her good health and long life.@MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2026

Banerjee was elected to Lok Sabha for seven times and also served as a union cabinet minister. She is the first woman chief minister of West Bengal.