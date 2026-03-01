PM Modi greets Manipur CM on birthday

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on his birthday and said he is at the forefront of furthering prosperity and good governance for the state.

Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister of the northeastern state on February 4. He turned 63 on Sunday.

"Birthday wishes to Manipur Chief Minister, Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh Ji. He is an experienced leader who is at the forefront of furthering prosperity and good governance for Manipur. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people," Modi said in a post on X.

Singh, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, called on the PM on February 24, their first meeting after he took charge of the state.