New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their respective statehood days.

He said the people of Manipur are enriching India's progress through their dedication and hard work, and expressed confidence that the state will continue to move forward steadily on the path of development in the times to come.

On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state’s passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026

The state's passion for sports, rich cultural heritage and close bond with nature are truly noteworthy, he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Modi said the people of the state have made strong contributions to the development of the nation.

He noted that the State's cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired across the country.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Meghalaya will continue to scale new heights of development in the future.

I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state’s cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya keep scaling new heights… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026

Wishing the people of Tripura, he said the state's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity.

"The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory. I pray that Tripura prospers significantly in the coming times," Modi said in a post on X.