PM Modi greets media baron Aveek Sarkar on birthday, lauds his contribution

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt birthday greetings to media baron and veteran journalist Aveek Sarkar on his 80th birthday, and lauded his immense contribution to the media and publishing industry as an important part of public discourse.

Sarkar, a former chairman of PTI and a director on the news agency's board, helmed the Kolkata-based Anand Bazaar Patrika group, which owns and runs several TV, print and online properties. He turns 80 on June 9.

In a personal note, Modi thanked Sarkar for inviting him to his birthday celebrations and highlighted the spiritual significance of the milestone in his life.

The prime minister said, "According to tradition, attaining the age of 80 means one has witnessed a thousand full moons, also called 'Sahasra Chandra Darshan', which is a sacred milestone." Praising his contribution, he added, "Over the years, be it through the print media, electronic media, or the publishing industry, your work has been an important part of public discourse. The fact that it spans across various languages is also a way of upholding India's wonderful diversity." Modi expressed confidence that Sarkar will continue to keep himself active in these domains in the future as well.

His presence has been reassuring for family, friends, colleagues, and the people whose lives he has touched, Modi said.

"I am sure that this is an occasion for them to celebrate the journey with you so far, while also looking forward to many more years of togetherness," he said, wishing him happiness and good health.