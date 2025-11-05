PM Modi greets nation on Dev Deepavali, shares pictures of Varanasi ghats

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on Dev Deepavali and shared pictures of the spectacular illuminated ghats on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi.

"The sacred city of Baba Vishwanath is today illuminated by the unparalleled radiance of Dev Deepavali," Modi said in a post on X.

"Along the banks of Mother Ganga, millions of lamps lit on the ghats of Kashi carry wishes for happiness and prosperity for all. This divinity and grandeur is enchanting to everyone's mind and soul," he said.

"Heartfelt wishes to all of you on Dev Deepavali. Har-Har Mahadev," Modi said.

Dev Deepavali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. The festival marks Lord Shiva's victory over demon Tripurasura.