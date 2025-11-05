PM Modi greets nation on Gurpurab, Kartik Purnima

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder and first guru of Sikhism.

"The life and message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to guide humanity with timeless wisdom. His teachings of compassion, equality, humility and service are very inspiring," Modi said in a post on X.

"Greetings on his Parkash Purab. May his divine light keep illuminating our planet forever," the prime minister said.

The occasion is celebrated as Gurpurab.

The prime minister also greeted the nation on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the month of Kartik, which is also celebrated as Dev Deepavali.

"Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all my family members across the country. May this divine occasion, connected to Indian culture and spirituality, bring happiness, peace, health, and prosperity to everyone," he said.

"May our sacred tradition associated with holy baths, charity, aarti, and worship illuminate everyone's life," Modi said. PTI SKU DV DV