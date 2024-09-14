PM Modi greets nation on Hindi Diwas

New Update
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.
"Best wishes to the people of the country on Hindi Diwas," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.
सभी देशवासियों को हिन्दी दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/6VjqSI8cHr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2024
Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adaptation of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.