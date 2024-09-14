National

PM Modi greets nation on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

"Best wishes to the people of the country on Hindi Diwas," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adaptation of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

