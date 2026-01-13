PM Modi greets nation on Lohri

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lohri, expressing hope that the festival deepens the spirit of joy and optimism in society.

The harvest festival of Lohri is celebrated mostly across north India.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Lohri. Lohri celebrates nature and is about expressing gratitude. May this special festival deepen the spirit of joy and optimism in our society. May the warmth of Lohri inspire renewed hope and harmony all around us," Modi said in a post on 'X'. PTI ACB ACB MPL MPL