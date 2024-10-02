PM Modi greets Netanyahu on Jewish new year as Israel faces Iranian missiles

New Update
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish community on their new year.
He said on X, "Best wishes on Rosh Hashanah to my friend PM @netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the new year bring peace, hope and good health in everyone's life. Shana Tova!"
