PM Modi greets new Seychelles President Herminie

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Patrick Herminie on his election as the President of Seychelles, and expressed confidence that its time-tested ties with India will gain further momentum during his tenure.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Patrick Herminie on his victory in the Presidential Elections in Seychelles," Modi said in a post on X.

"The waters of the Indian Ocean are our shared heritage and nourish the aspirations and needs of our people. I am confident that our time-tested and multi-faceted relations will deepen and gain further momentum in his tenure as President," he said.

"My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead," Modi said.

Opposition leader Herminie won the presidential election in Seychelles, defeating incumbent leader Wavel Ramkalawan in Saturday's runoff vote.

Herminie represents the United Seychelles party, which led the country for four decades before it lost power in 2020 to Ramkalawan's Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party. PTI SKU DV DV