PM Modi greets Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on birthday

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on his birthday, lauding his efforts to enhance the state's growth trajectory.

"Birthday wishes to Odisha's hardworking Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi Ji. He has made outstanding efforts to enhance Odisha's growth trajectory and empower the youth of the state," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," the prime minister said.

Born in 1972 in Odisha's Keonjhar district, Majhi belongs to the Santal tribal community.

Majhi began his political career as a sarpanch in 1997 and became the chief minister in 2024 after BJP won the Assembly elections in the state. PTI SKU DV DV