PM Modi greets people at the start of auspicious Navaratri festival

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people at the start of the auspicious Navaratri festival.

"It is his wish that this sacred festival devoted to worshipping shakti is auspicious for everyone," he said on X.

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां शैलपुत्री की करबद्ध प्रार्थना! उनकी कृपा से हर किसी का कल्याण हो। देवी मां की यह स्तुति आप सबके लिए… pic.twitter.com/sFCnbXSHys — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2024

The festival is marked by festivities in many parts of the country, while the devout involve themselves in religious practices, including fasting, during the period.