PM Modi greets people at the start of auspicious Navaratri festival

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of development works, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people at the start of the auspicious Navaratri festival.

"It is his wish that this sacred festival devoted to worshipping shakti is auspicious for everyone," he said on X.

The festival is marked by festivities in many parts of the country, while the devout involve themselves in religious practices, including fasting, during the period.

