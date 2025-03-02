Advertisment
PM Modi greets people as Ramzan begins

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramzan on Sunday.

He said on X, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society."

He added, "This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"

