PM Modi greets people at start of Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people at the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals in the country, and said "we bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify".

Advertisment

Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is a tribal festival of honouring the goddesses celebrated in the southern state of Telangana.

"Greetings on the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals, and a vibrant manifestation of the enduring spirit of our cultural heritage," Modi said on X.

గిరిజనుల అతిపెద్ద పండుగలలో ఒకటైన,మన సాంస్కృతిక వారసత్వానికి చిరకాల స్ఫూర్తిగా నిలిచే చైతన్యవంతమైన వ్యక్తీకరణ అయిన ఈ సమ్మక్క-సారక్క మేడారం జాతర ప్రారంభోత్సవానికి శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ జాతర భక్తి, సంప్రదాయం, సమాజ స్ఫూర్తిల గొప్ప కలయిక. మనం సమ్మక్క-సారక్కలకు ప్రణమిల్లుదాం, వారు… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2024

"This Jathara is a great fusion of devotion, tradition and community spirit. We bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify," he added.