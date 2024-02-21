Advertisment
PM Modi greets people at start of Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people at the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals in the country, and said "we bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify".

Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is a tribal festival of honouring the goddesses celebrated in the southern state of Telangana.

"Greetings on the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals, and a vibrant manifestation of the enduring spirit of our cultural heritage," Modi said on X.

"This Jathara is a great fusion of devotion, tradition and community spirit. We bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify," he added.

