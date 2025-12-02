PM Modi greets people of Assam on Asom Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Asom Diwas, which commemorates the arrival of Ahom kingdom founder Chaolung Sukapha in Assam in 1228.

Modi said numerous steps are being taken towards popularising the Tai-Ahom culture and Tai language which will greatly benefit the youth of Assam.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Assam on Asom Diwas," he said in a message on X.

"Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. Over the last few years, the NDA Governments in the Centre and Assam are working tirelessly to boost the progress of Assam. Remarkable strides have been made in enhancing physical and social infrastructure," the prime minister said. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK