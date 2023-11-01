PM Modi greets people of different states on their formation day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the contribution of several states to the country on the occasion of their formation day and congratulated the people living there.

Modi posted on X his wishes for the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh were formed on this day in 1956, Haryana was carved out as a separate state in 1966 and Chhattisgarh was granted statehood in 2002.

It was the first time in 1956 that several states were formed along linguistic lines under the State Reorganisation Act.

"On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka - a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state's relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire," Modi said.

"On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I pray for their continued prosperity and success," he added.

With Kerala celebrating the day as 'Kerala Piravi', Modi said Keralites are known for their diligence and the rich tapestry of their cultural heritage, embodying resilience and determination. "May they always be touched by success and continue to inspire with their accomplishments," Modi said.

Haryana, the prime minister said, has always made significant contributions to the country in sectors like agriculture and defence, and its youths are leading in innovation.

हरियाणा के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस प्रदेश ने हमेशा ही कृषि और रक्षा जैसे बड़े क्षेत्रों में देश को महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। यहां के युवा इनोवेशन की दुनिया में भी अपना परचम लहरा रहे हैं। मेरी कामना है कि विकास के हर मानदंड पर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

Madhya Pradesh is reaching new heights of development and making a significant contribution to the country by achieving its goals in the 'Amrit Kaal', he said, while also lauding the rich culture of Chhattisgarh.