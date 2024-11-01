PM Modi greets people of Karnataka on 'Kannada Rajyotsava'

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Karnataka on their state formation day - 'Kannada Rajyotsava'.

Advertisment

Taking to the social media platform 'X', he said that 'Kannada Rajyotsava' is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka.

"This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success," he added. PTI AMP KH