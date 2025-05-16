PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people of Sikkim on its statehood day, lauding its strides in diverse sectors.

He said on X, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood!" He added, "Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper."

Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood!



Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2025

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country's Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state in 1975 following a referendum, and the northeast region has since made rapid strides on various socio-economic development parameters.