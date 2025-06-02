PM Modi greets people of Telangana on statehood day

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Greeting people of Telangana on its statehood day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government has undertaken many measures to boost their "ease of living".

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and became a state on this day in 2014 following decades of agitation.

Modi said, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress." "Over the last decade, the NDA government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity," he added.