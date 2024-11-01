PM Modi greets people of various states on their formation day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana and Chhattisgarh on their states' formation day.

Advertisment

In posts on X, Modi highlighted various features of these states as he extended his wishes to the people living there.

'Kannada Rajyotsava' is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka, he said.

"This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success," he added.

Advertisment

Modi noted that Madhya Pradesh is blessed with bountiful natural resources and cultural heritage and described Chhattisgarh as a state known for its impressive folk traditions and tribal culture, wishing the states continued development.

He said in another post, "Kerala is known for its mesmerising landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come." Haryana is known for its rich and historic heritage and has always made important contributions to the country's development, the prime minister added. PTI KR KR SZM