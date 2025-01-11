PM Modi greets people on anniversary of Ram temple ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.
In a post on X, he described the temple as a great heritage of Indian culture and spirituality, saying it was built following centuries of sacrifices, struggle and devotion.
"I am confident that this divine and grand Ram temple will be a big inspiration in realising the pledge of building a developed India," he said.
अयोध्या में रामलला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा की प्रथम वर्षगांठ पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। सदियों के त्याग, तपस्या और संघर्ष से बना यह मंदिर हमारी संस्कृति और अध्यात्म की महान धरोहर है। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह दिव्य-भव्य राम मंदिर विकसित भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि में एक… pic.twitter.com/DfgQT1HorT— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2025