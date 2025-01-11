Advertisment
National

PM Modi greets people on anniversary of Ram temple ceremony

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Ayodhya Ram Temple Ram Mandir Ayodhya

Representative image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.

Advertisment

In a post on X, he described the temple as a great heritage of Indian culture and spirituality, saying it was built following centuries of sacrifices, struggle and devotion.

"I am confident that this divine and grand Ram temple will be a big inspiration in realising the pledge of building a developed India," he said.

Ram temple consecration Ayodhya Ayodhya Ram temple consecration Ram Mandir Ram Temple Narendra Modi Ram temple consecration ceremony
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe