PM Modi greets people on anniversary of Ram temple ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.

In a post on X, he described the temple as a great heritage of Indian culture and spirituality, saying it was built following centuries of sacrifices, struggle and devotion.

"I am confident that this divine and grand Ram temple will be a big inspiration in realising the pledge of building a developed India," he said.