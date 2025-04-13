National

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Baisakhi festival

Narendra Modi wishes Indians on Baishakhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Baisakhi on Sunday and wished that "we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal".

Baisakhi marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh. It is seen as a celebration of spring harvest, primarily in Punjab and Northern India.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal," he said in his greetings on Baisakhi posted on X.

