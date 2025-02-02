National

PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished people on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," Modi said in a post on X.

The festivals heralds the arrival of spring and are dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the symbol of knowledge.

