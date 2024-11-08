Advertisment
National

PM Modi greets people on occasion of Chhath festival

NewsDrum Desk
A devotee at the bank of River Yamuna during the last day of Chhath Puja festival, in Noida, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Chhath and said the glimpses of nature and culture witnessed during the four-day rituals of 'Mahaparva Chhath' will instill new energy in people.

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and involves fasting, holy bathing and prayers.

"The glimpses of nature and culture seen during the four-day rituals of Mahaparva Chhath are going to fill the countrymen with new energy and enthusiasm. Greetings to all the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of morning Arghya," PM Modi said in a post on X.

