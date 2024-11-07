PM Modi greets people on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Thursday, wishing happiness, prosperity and good fortune for everyone.

"My best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Chhath Sandhya Arghya. May this great festival, a symbol of simplicity, restraint, determination and dedication, bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" Modi said in a post on X.

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and involves fasting, holy bathing and prayers. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR