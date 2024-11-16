PM Modi greets people on Dev Deepawali

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Dev Deepawali and wished that the divine light spread all around on the banks of Ganga illuminates everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health.

Posting pictures of Dev Deepawali celebrations, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X, "The grand appearance of Baba Vishwanath's city Kashi, glittering with millions of diyas on Dev Deepawali, captivates the mind. People from all over the world witness this tradition of 'Deepdaan'." "I wish that the divine light spread all around on the banks of Maa Ganga illuminates everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health," he said.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Shiva over the formidable demon Tripurasura.

Earlier, Modi extended best wishes to all the people of the country on Kartik Purnima. PTI ASK IJT IJT