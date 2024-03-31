PM Modi greets people on Easter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter and hoped that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Modi said, "May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter."

"On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over," he said.

On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over. May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion.