PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday and wished everyone happiness, peace and good health.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this occasion filled with faith and devotion be auspicious for everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanan to bless all his devotees with happiness, peace and good health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरा यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के लिए शुभकारी हो। भगवान गजानन से प्रार्थना है कि वे अपने सभी भक्तों को सुख, शांति और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का आशीर्वाद दें। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.