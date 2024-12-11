PM Modi greets people on 'Gita Jayanti'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Gita Jayanti' and said the divine book guides Indian culture, spirituality and tradition.

It is believed that Lord Krishna revealed the sacred Bhagavad Gita to warrior Arjuna on this day of the Hindu calendar.

"Best wishes to all the people of the country on Gita Jayanti. May this holy festival, celebrated as the origin day of the divine book that guides Indian culture, spirituality and tradition, show everyone the path of Karmayoga. Long live Shri Krishna!" Modi said on X.

समस्त देशवासियों को गीता जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय संस्कृति, अध्यात्म और परंपरा के मार्गदर्शक दिव्य ग्रंथ के उद्गम दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाने वाला यह पावन उत्सव हर किसी को कर्मयोग की राह दिखाए। जय श्री कृष्ण! pic.twitter.com/q2w41mGaOA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2024

The prime minister also shared an audio-visual montage of his remarks in the past emphasising the importance of the Bhagavad Gita.