PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday and wished that his teachings inspire people to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti. May the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility," Modi said on X.

"May it also motivate us to serve society and make our planet better," he said.