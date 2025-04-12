PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

New Update
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
In a post on X, he wished people happiness, prosperity and good health with Hanuman's blessings.
देशवासियों को हनुमान जयंती की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। संकटमोचन की कृपा से आप सभी का जीवन सदैव स्वस्थ, सुखी और संपन्न रहे, यही कामना है। pic.twitter.com/11SAPtzUDv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2025
Mentioned in epic Ramayana as a devotee of Lord Ram and a warrior of supreme strength, Hanuman is a revered figure across the country.