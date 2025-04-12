National

PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

A file photo posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

In a post on X, he wished people happiness, prosperity and good health with Hanuman's blessings.

Mentioned in epic Ramayana as a devotee of Lord Ram and a warrior of supreme strength, Hanuman is a revered figure across the country.

